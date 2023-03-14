Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has increased by 4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 17.39. however, the company has experienced a -3.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 27.87x. The 36-month beta value for GOOS is also noteworthy at 1.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOS is $20.38, which is $2.33 above than the current price. The public float for GOOS is 53.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.15% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on March 14, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stock saw a decrease of -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOOS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.