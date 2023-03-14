Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has increased by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 79.84. However, the company has seen a -4.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) by analysts is $94.86, which is $12.68 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 137.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDR was 1.77M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen a -4.66% decrease in the past week, with a 2.32% rise in the past month, and a 25.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $92 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDR, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BLDR Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.01. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $65.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 61,621 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $220,932 using the latest closing price.

Beckmann Jami, the Principal Accounting Officer of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $68.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Beckmann Jami is holding 30,990 shares at $257,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +12.10. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.