Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Stock Sees a-7.43 Decrease

In the past week, BHF stock has gone down by -21.36%, with a monthly decline of -21.97% and a quarterly plunge of -15.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Brighthouse Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.04% for BHF stock, with a simple moving average of -9.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is $56.91, which is $11.87 above the current market price. The public float for BHF is 67.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHF on March 14, 2023 was 419.35K shares.

BHF) stock’s latest price update

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF)’s stock price has decreased by -7.43 compared to its previous closing price of 48.75. but the company has seen a -21.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BHF, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

BHF Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -21.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.52. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.