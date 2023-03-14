Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a -16.78% decrease in the past week, with a -21.98% drop in the past month, and a -14.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for BFH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.49% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of -18.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is 7.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFH is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) is $47.91, which is $14.93 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 49.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.91% of that float. On March 14, 2023, BFH’s average trading volume was 903.83K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has decreased by -8.48 compared to its previous closing price of 34.91. however, the company has experienced a -16.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a -16.78% decrease in the past week, with a -21.98% drop in the past month, and a -14.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for BFH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.49% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of -18.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $64 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFH reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for BFH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BFH Trading at -19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw -15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $39.56 back on Aug 08. After this action, THERIAULT TIMOTHY J now owns 14,539 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $98,904 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.