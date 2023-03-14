Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRQS is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 29.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for BRQS on March 14, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS’s Market Performance

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a -9.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.11% decline in the past month and a -6.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.40% for BRQS stock, with a simple moving average of -75.04% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2650. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.