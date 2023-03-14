Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Inc. (BX) by analysts is $101.53, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 700.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BX was 4.75M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has increased by 4.06 compared to its previous closing price of 80.22. but the company has seen a -8.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/12/23 that Blackstone’s Big New Idea Leaves It Bruised

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has experienced a -8.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.13% drop in the past month, and a 5.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.32% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BX Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.57. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC, who sale 11,750,000 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Mar 08. After this action, BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC now owns 0 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $260,532,750 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., sale 28,562,652 shares at $8.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 57,028 shares at $248,780,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.