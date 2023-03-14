BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI)’s stock price has decreased by -25.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -40.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Right Now?

The public float for BYSI is 18.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BYSI was 1.07M shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stock saw a decrease of -40.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -60.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 87.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.29% for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.02% for BYSI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BYSI Trading at -50.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares sank -52.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI fell by -40.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8350. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -43.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4903.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc. stands at -4750.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.