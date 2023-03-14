Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBY is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBY is $82.38, which is $7.54 above the current price. The public float for BBY is 200.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on March 14, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 78.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY’s stock has fallen by -7.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly drop of -9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.47% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

BBY Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.21. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Bonfig Jason J, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $82.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, Bonfig Jason J now owns 47,613 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $781,964 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Damien, the EVP, Omnichannel of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $79.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Harmon Damien is holding 42,805 shares at $199,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.19 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.