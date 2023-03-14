Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (BACA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE: BACA)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE: BACA) Right Now?

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE: BACA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for BACA is 26.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACA on March 14, 2023 was 74.12K shares.

BACA’s Market Performance

BACA’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a 1.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.17% for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for BACA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

BACA Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Berenson Acquisition Corp. I saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BACA

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (BACA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.