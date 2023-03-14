BCE Inc. (BCE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BCE Inc. (BCE) by analysts is $49.05, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BCE was 1.44M shares.

BCE stock's latest price update

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 43.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE Inc. (BCE) has seen a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.04% decline in the past month and a -6.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for BCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.48. In addition, BCE Inc. saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc. stands at +11.86. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, BCE Inc. (BCE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.