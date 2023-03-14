Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is $5.74, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on March 14, 2023 was 911.80K shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE’s Market Performance

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has experienced a -15.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.30% drop in the past month, and a -21.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.79% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -28.73% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp. stands at +36.78. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.