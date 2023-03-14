Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is $46.25, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for BAX is 503.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAX on March 14, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BAX) stock’s latest price update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)’s stock price has increased by 2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 38.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAX’s Market Performance

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a -26.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for BAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for BAX stock, with a simple moving average of -29.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

BAX Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.80. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from Kunzler Jacqueline, who sale 3,813 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kunzler Jacqueline now owns 16,725 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $154,426 using the latest closing price.

Mason Jeanne K, the SVP, Human Resources of Baxter International Inc., sale 59,477 shares at $44.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Mason Jeanne K is holding 126,231 shares at $2,658,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+34.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baxter International Inc. stands at -16.10. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.