BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, BKU stock has gone down by -27.78%, with a monthly decline of -33.41% and a quarterly plunge of -28.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for BankUnited Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.89% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of -31.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) Right Now?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKU is 1.23.

The public float for BKU is 74.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on March 14, 2023 was 704.85K shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has decreased by -14.31 compared to its previous closing price of 29.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKU reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for BKU stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BKU, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

BKU Trading at -29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -33.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.66. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.08. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.