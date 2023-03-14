Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen a -27.32% decrease in the past week, with a -29.93% drop in the past month, and a -12.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for AX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.74% for AX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is above average at 7.93x. The 36-month beta value for AX is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AX is 53.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume of AX on March 14, 2023 was 332.29K shares.

AX) stock’s latest price update

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 37.66. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Robo Advisers Target Young Adults Interested in ESG Investing

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AX reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for AX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

AX Trading at -23.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -30.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX fell by -27.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.32. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Grinberg Paul, who purchase 1,320 shares at the price of $37.80 back on Mar 10. After this action, Grinberg Paul now owns 69,542 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $49,896 using the latest closing price.

Micheletti Andrew J, the EVP, Finance of Axos Financial Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $48.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Micheletti Andrew J is holding 514,689 shares at $480,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.