AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AVDX was 1.52M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 8.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen a -19.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.52% decline in the past month and a -12.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.07% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at -24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -19.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Harris Matthew C, who sale 950,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Harris Matthew C now owns 17,979,292 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $8,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 13,272 shares at $9.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 113,439 shares at $122,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.