Assessing the Risk and Potential of Corteva Inc.’s (CTVA) Stock

The stock of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has seen a -4.78% decrease in the past week, with a -6.99% drop in the past month, and a -4.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTVA is $72.85, which is $12.94 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 711.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on March 14, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 58.62. However, the company has seen a -4.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Corteva CEO Chuck Magro Bought Up Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTVA, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

CTVA Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.70. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Grimm Audrey sale 10,000 shares at $62.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Grimm Audrey is holding 7,511 shares at $627,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +6.90. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.