ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a -0.68% drop in the past month, and a 8.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for ASX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 7.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is $9.10, The public float for ASX is 1.51B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASX on March 14, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.22. However, the company has experienced a -0.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.