Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 34.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANET is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is $166.17, which is $15.0 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 234.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On March 14, 2023, ANET’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has increased by 3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 146.87. but the company has seen a 6.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen a 6.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.52% gain in the past month and a 19.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 28.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.22. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $150.03 back on Mar 09. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 82,711 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $1,500,308 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Ita M, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $150.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Brennan Ita M is holding 33,031 shares at $1,500,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.