Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS)’s stock price has increased by 5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ABUS is $5.40, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 116.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for ABUS on March 14, 2023 was 945.37K shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stock saw an increase of 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly increase of 8.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.86% for ABUS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -178.01. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -32.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.