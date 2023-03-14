Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.97.

The public float for ABR is 167.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on March 14, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

ABR stock's latest price update

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 13.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABR’s Market Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a -14.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month, and a -6.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for ABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.05% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR fell by -14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchase 9,255 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Green William C now owns 134,705 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $142,157 using the latest closing price.

LAZAR MELVIN F, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $16.39 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LAZAR MELVIN F is holding 227,500 shares at $40,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.