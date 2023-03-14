AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AU is $21.00, which is $0.82 above the current price. The public float for AU is 412.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AU on March 14, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 9.48 compared to its previous closing price of 17.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has experienced a 11.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.60% drop in the past month, and a 2.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.68% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.