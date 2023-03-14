Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is above average at 6.40x. The 36-month beta value for VBTX is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VBTX is $34.00, which is $17.05 above than the current price. The public float for VBTX is 52.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of VBTX on March 14, 2023 was 342.24K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VBTX) stock’s latest price update

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX)’s stock price has decreased by -22.06 compared to its previous closing price of 22.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -33.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VBTX’s Market Performance

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has seen a -33.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.95% decline in the past month and a -41.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for VBTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.92% for VBTX stock, with a simple moving average of -41.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBTX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for VBTX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at -37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -37.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -33.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Sughrue John, who purchase 3,652 shares at the price of $27.36 back on Feb 10. After this action, Sughrue John now owns 76,822 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $99,919 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAM FALLON, the Director of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $32.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that WILLIAM FALLON is holding 3,000 shares at $64,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +29.12. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.