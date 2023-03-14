Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is above average at 24.85x. The 36-month beta value for WEN is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEN is $24.84, which is $4.47 above than the current price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on March 14, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 20.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Wendy’s Targets Sales Growth Amid Restructuring

WEN’s Market Performance

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.04% decline in the past month and a -12.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for WEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for WEN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WEN Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Esposito Liliana, who sale 64,701 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Esposito Liliana now owns 74,865 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $1,375,543 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 3,627,569 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 21,705,770 shares at $79,987,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.