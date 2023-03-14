Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Telos Corporation (TLS)

The public float for TLS is 41.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume of TLS on March 14, 2023 was 580.40K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.13 compared to its previous closing price of 3.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLS’s Market Performance

Telos Corporation (TLS) has experienced a -21.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.47% drop in the past month, and a -28.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for TLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.45% for TLS stock, with a simple moving average of -57.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to TLS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TLS Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -30.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS fell by -21.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -39.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Jacobs Bradley W., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Nov 21. After this action, Jacobs Bradley W. now owns 35,217 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $19,300 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 250,000 shares at $907,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -17.79. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Telos Corporation (TLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.