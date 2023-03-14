Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

The 36-month beta value for CDTX is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDTX is $4.83, which is $4.17 above than the current price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on March 14, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has increased by 10.90 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has risen by 11.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.59% and a quarterly rise of 209.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.58% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.24% for CDTX stock, with a simple moving average of 117.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 29.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6183. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 128.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who sale 7,562 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 190,179 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,570 using the latest closing price.

Sandison Taylor, the Chief Medical Officer of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,203 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Sandison Taylor is holding 288,550 shares at $11,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.24 for the present operating margin

+99.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.67. Equity return is now at value -502.30, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.