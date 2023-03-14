An In-Depth Look at The Gap Inc.’s (GPS) Stock Performance

The stock of The Gap Inc. (GPS) has seen a -14.79% decrease in the past week, with a -22.44% drop in the past month, and a -28.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for GPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.72% for GPS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is $11.41, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for GPS is 179.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.36% of that float. On March 14, 2023, GPS’s average trading volume was 7.41M shares.

GPS) stock’s latest price update

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Gap Pushes for Reset as Sales Swoon in Holiday Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GPS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GPS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GPS Trading at -19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, The Gap Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Barbeito Horacio, who sale 417 shares at the price of $12.92 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barbeito Horacio now owns 0 shares of The Gap Inc., valued at $5,392 using the latest closing price.

Barbeito Horacio, the President & CEO, Old Navy of The Gap Inc., sale 373 shares at $13.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Barbeito Horacio is holding 0 shares at $4,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gap Inc. stands at -1.29. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Gap Inc. (GPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.