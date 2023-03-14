An In-Depth Look at Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) Stock Performance

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has gone down by -9.09% for the week, with a 1.68% rise in the past month and a 7.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.74.

The average price predicted by analysts for ACGL is $75.08, which is $12.22 above the current price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on March 14, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 66.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/21 that BioNTech, Arch Capital, Freeport-McMoRan: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.65. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Mar 02. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 759,970 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $2,104,671 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP AND CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,814 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Morin Francois is holding 185,869 shares at $1,069,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.