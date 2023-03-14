Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 4.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is 2.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is $12.00, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On March 14, 2023, AMPY’s average trading volume was 521.94K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s stock price has decreased by -9.34 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

AMPY’s Market Performance

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has experienced a -25.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.38% drop in the past month, and a 4.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for AMPY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.15% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -25.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Hamm Christopher W., who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $7.65 back on Dec 22. After this action, Hamm Christopher W. now owns 75,618 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $130,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.