Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is above average at 7.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is $55.30, which is $18.16 above the current market price. The public float for ABCB is 65.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABCB on March 14, 2023 was 346.24K shares.

ABCB) stock’s latest price update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB)’s stock price has decreased by -12.51 compared to its previous closing price of 42.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB’s stock has fallen by -20.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.26% and a quarterly drop of -26.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Ameris Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.20% for ABCB stock, with a simple moving average of -21.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $62 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ABCB, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

ABCB Trading at -21.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB fell by -20.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.56. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Bowen William I. Jr., who purchase 670 shares at the price of $41.20 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bowen William I. Jr. now owns 22,872 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $27,604 using the latest closing price.

Veal Jimmy D, the Director of Ameris Bancorp, sale 1,120 shares at $51.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Veal Jimmy D is holding 88,425 shares at $58,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at +31.33. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.