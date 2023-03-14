American Express Company (AXP) Stock Sees a-4.87 Decrease

In the past week, AXP stock has gone down by -11.97%, with a monthly decline of -12.12% and a quarterly surge of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for American Express Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.43% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 16.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Express Company (AXP) is $185.18, which is $29.42 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On March 14, 2023, AXP’s average trading volume was 3.25M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 165.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AXP Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.91. In addition, American Express Company saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Grosfield Howard, who sale 5,456 shares at the price of $174.52 back on Mar 08. After this action, Grosfield Howard now owns 7,045 shares of American Express Company, valued at $952,187 using the latest closing price.

Herena Monique, the Chief Colleague Experience Off of American Express Company, sale 15,217 shares at $173.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Herena Monique is holding 13,712 shares at $2,635,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Express Company (AXP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.