Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for ATEC is 68.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on March 14, 2023 was 994.77K shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has increased by 5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 14.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATEC’s Market Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a -3.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month, and a 56.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of 53.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATEC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 22.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $14.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,608,117 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $290,200 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $14.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,628,117 shares at $883,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.