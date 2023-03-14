Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock Experiences -28.04% Monthly Change

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -29.39% decrease in the past week, with a -28.04% drop in the past month, and a -65.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.10% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -84.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

The public float for ALLR is 8.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on March 14, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has decreased by -14.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -29.39% decrease in the past week, with a -28.04% drop in the past month, and a -65.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.10% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -84.32% for the last 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -36.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -29.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1833. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

Equity return is now at value -328.80, with -113.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.