Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has gone down by -3.25% for the week, with a -15.45% drop in the past month and a -18.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.79% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by analysts is $91.24, which is $22.64 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 154.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.60M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 70.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Akamai Stock Tumbles on New Cloud Computing Push

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to AKAM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.15. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 340 shares at the price of $73.64 back on Mar 10. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 72,538 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,037 using the latest closing price.

Ahola Aaron, the EVP & General Counsel of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 1,514 shares at $73.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ahola Aaron is holding 16,284 shares at $111,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.