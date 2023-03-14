Ainos Inc. (AIMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD)’s stock price has increased by 67.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a 58.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIMD is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIMD is $68.85, The public float for AIMD is 4.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIMD on March 14, 2023 was 6.45K shares.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD stock saw an increase of 58.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 74.61% and a quarterly increase of 77.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for Ainos Inc. (AIMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 64.74% for AIMD stock, with a simple moving average of -55.61% for the last 200 days.

AIMD Trading at 65.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +77.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +68.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7595. In addition, Ainos Inc. saw 94.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-650.47 for the present operating margin

-272.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc. stands at -654.04. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.