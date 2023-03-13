Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): A Technical Analysis

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is $133.68, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for ZBH is 209.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on March 13, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZBH) stock’s latest price update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 122.35. however, the company has experienced a -2.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZBH’s Market Performance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has seen a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.53% decline in the past month and a -0.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for ZBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for ZBH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $145 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $141, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZBH, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ZBH Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.39. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., who sale 5,131,946 shares at the price of $9.57 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. now owns 0 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $49,094,761 using the latest closing price.

Phipps Chad F, the Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 11,522 shares at $128.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Phipps Chad F is holding 41,880 shares at $1,482,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.