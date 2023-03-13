Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 57.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YUMC is $70.51, which is $8.53 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 404.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for YUMC on March 13, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has seen a -5.36% decrease in the past week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month, and a 5.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.67% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to YUMC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.21. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 10,707 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 53,268 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $663,834 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 12,018 shares at $62.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Wat Joey is holding 261,905 shares at $745,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +4.62. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.