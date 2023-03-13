WM Technology Inc. (MAPS): A Technical Analysis

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is $3.51, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 74.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAPS on March 13, 2023 was 805.64K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)’s stock price has decreased by -9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a -26.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.68% decline in the past month and a -31.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.46% for MAPS stock, with a simple moving average of -65.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAPS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

MAPS Trading at -30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -31.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -26.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0720. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Lee Arden, who sale 22,290 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lee Arden now owns 473,326 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $30,002 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 8,244 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Camire Brian is holding 163,721 shares at $9,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13 for the present operating margin

+93.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at +31.26. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.