Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAL is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WAL is $85.31, which is $37.84 above the current price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on March 13, 2023 was 984.92K shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has decreased by -20.88 compared to its previous closing price of 62.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -34.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAL’s Market Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has experienced a -34.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.19% drop in the past month, and a -17.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for WAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.98% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -30.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WAL, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at -29.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares sank -35.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -34.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.29. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from Bruckner Tim R, who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $73.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bruckner Tim R now owns 20,244 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $128,030 using the latest closing price.

Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., the Chief Accounting Officer of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 3,000 shares at $80.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. is holding 4,819 shares at $241,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +34.44. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.