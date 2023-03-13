Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 20.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VS is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is $2.73, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for VS is 10.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On March 13, 2023, VS’s average trading volume was 3.07M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

The stock of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen a 15.84% increase in the past week, with a -26.61% drop in the past month, and a 1.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.13% for VS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -78.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.38%, as shares sank -22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7537. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 64.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -52.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.