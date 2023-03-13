Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has gone down by -3.75% for the week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month and a -21.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.72% for VET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for VET stock, with a simple moving average of -32.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Right Now?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.92.

The public float for VET is 159.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of VET was 1.69M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 13.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VET Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.81. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Equity return is now at value 46.50, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.