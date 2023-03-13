Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, UEC stock has gone down by -14.17%, with a monthly decline of -15.30% and a quarterly plunge of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.28% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 291.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05.

The public float for UEC is 363.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on March 13, 2023 was 7.99M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 3.33. however, the company has experienced a -14.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, UEC stock has gone down by -14.17%, with a monthly decline of -15.30% and a quarterly plunge of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.28% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.