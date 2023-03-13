Unilever PLC (UL): A Technical Analysis

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unilever PLC (UL) is $53.40, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on March 13, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 48.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has fallen by -0.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly drop of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for Unilever PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.02% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.28. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.30. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 155.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.79. Total debt to assets is 37.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.