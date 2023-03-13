Understanding the 2.92% Volatility Levels of United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has seen a -3.94% decrease in the past week, with a 0.39% gain in the past month, and a 15.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for UAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAL is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UAL is $61.77, which is $11.04 above the current price. The public float for UAL is 325.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on March 13, 2023 was 8.31M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 52.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that United Airlines to Ease Family Seating Fees

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAL, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

UAL Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 35.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNY CHRIS, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $48.94 back on Feb 10. After this action, KENNY CHRIS now owns 8,132 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $783,070 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory L, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $50.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Hart Gregory L is holding 19,652 shares at $1,014,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.