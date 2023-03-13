Understanding the 10.73% Volatility Levels of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, APE stock has gone down by -12.64%, with a monthly decline of -44.60% and a quarterly surge of 96.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.07% for APE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Right Now?

The public float for APE is 936.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APE on March 13, 2023 was 32.39M shares.

APE) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)’s stock price has decreased by -10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has experienced a -12.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APE Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -12.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0655. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Antara Capital LP, who purchase 380,900 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Mar 03. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $2,468,232 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 17,557,400 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 227,232,507 shares at $43,191,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.