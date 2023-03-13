Under Armour Inc. (UAA): A Technical Analysis

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $12.54, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 381.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on March 13, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

UAA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 9.23. however, the company has experienced a -11.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

UAA’s Market Performance

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a -11.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.59% drop in the past month, and a -5.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for UAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for UAA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UAA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

UAA Trading at -17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.