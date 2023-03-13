TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is $12.50, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for TPVG is 34.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPVG on March 13, 2023 was 324.14K shares.

TPVG) stock’s latest price update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG)’s stock price has decreased by -10.49 compared to its previous closing price of 12.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPVG’s Market Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has seen a -14.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.85% decline in the past month and a -13.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for TPVG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.53% for TPVG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPVG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TPVG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TPVG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $10 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPVG reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for TPVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPVG, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

TPVG Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPVG fell by -14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPVG starting from Vogel Kimberley H, who purchase 2,764 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Dec 19. After this action, Vogel Kimberley H now owns 2,764 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., valued at $29,966 using the latest closing price.

Fornelli Cynthia M., the Director of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Fornelli Cynthia M. is holding 6,733 shares at $11,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+140.39 for the present operating margin

+63.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. stands at +113.60. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.