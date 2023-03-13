Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Sees a0.30 Increase

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has gone down by -11.05% for the week, with a -11.17% drop in the past month and a 82.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for RIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 56.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RIG is also noteworthy at 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for RIG is 669.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.38% of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on March 13, 2023 was 23.01M shares.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has gone down by -11.05% for the week, with a -11.17% drop in the past month and a 82.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for RIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 56.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIG, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

RIG Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 46.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from DEATON CHAD C, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Mar 02. After this action, DEATON CHAD C now owns 141,000 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Adamson Keelan, the PRESIDENT AND COO of Transocean Ltd., sale 70,994 shares at $6.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adamson Keelan is holding 482,813 shares at $483,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.