Trading Update: CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock Endures 1.69% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has gone down by -5.76% for the week, with a -13.33% drop in the past month and a -24.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for CVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.55% for CVS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is above average at 24.70x. The 36-month beta value for CVS is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVS is $112.17, which is $36.42 above than the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on March 13, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 77.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Congress Investigates How Pharma Middlemen Affect Drug Prices

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.59. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Moriarty Thomas M, who sale 137,466 shares at the price of $98.36 back on Dec 15. After this action, Moriarty Thomas M now owns 608,129 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $13,521,180 using the latest closing price.

Lotvin Alan, the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of CVS Health Corporation, sale 22,541 shares at $104.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lotvin Alan is holding 109,183 shares at $2,344,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +1.29. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.