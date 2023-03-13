Trading Update: Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stock Endures 1.80% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a 5.86% gain in the past month, and a 15.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.51% for BSAC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSAC is at 0.68.

The public float for BSAC is 149.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for BSAC on March 13, 2023 was 558.23K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 17.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSAC Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.