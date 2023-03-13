Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOPS is $3.00, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 51.75% of that float. The average trading volume for TOPS on March 13, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has seen a 3.71% increase in the past week, with a -33.10% drop in the past month, and a -47.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.29% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -79.91% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.10%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9274. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.